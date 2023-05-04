Manipur news: Internet suspended, ‘shoot at sight’ order issued amid violence2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Manipur violence news: As the violence erupted, 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the state. The Army also staged flag marches across the violence-hit parts in Manipur
The Manipur government has issued “shoot at sight" orders to contain the widespread violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, in which at least persons have died and over 9,000 displaced. As the violence erupted, 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the state. The Army also staged flag marches across the violence-hit parts in Manipur.
