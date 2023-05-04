The Manipur government has issued “shoot at sight" orders to contain the widespread violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, in which at least persons have died and over 9,000 displaced. As the violence erupted, 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the state. The Army also staged flag marches across the violence-hit parts in Manipur.

As a preventive measure amid the spiralling violence, the Manipur government has suspended internet services for the next five days. The Rapid Action Force (RAF), too, has been deployed in Manipur by the Centre in case the situation flares up again.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state. A defence spokesperson has informed that over 9,000 people have been evacuated from the violence-hit areas and moved to shelter homes.

"Central and state forces have been directed to take strong action against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence," N Biren Singh said.

Manipur tensions | Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held two video-conference meetings with Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Union Home Secretary, Director IB and concerned officials in the state as well as the Centre. He also spoke with CMs of neighbouring states of Manipur. https://t.co/1xnVU6sX38 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

WHY IS MANIPUR BURNING?

On Wednesday, the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) held a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in 10 districts. They were protesting the demands by the non-tribal Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, who are in the majority in the state.

Earlier, the Manipur High Court had asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Central government on the demands by the Meitei community.

During the solidarity march, a mob allegedly attacked people from the Meitei community, resulting in retaliation from it. The violence slowly spread to the whole state as angry mob vandalised and burned shops and houses.

The “shoot at sight" orders have been issued for "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state.

The official order said, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on 03-05-2023 and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorize all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled."