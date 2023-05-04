The official order said, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on 03-05-2023 and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorize all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}