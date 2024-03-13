Manipur news: Thokchom Thoiba, Lt Col Laimayum Ingba arrested in joint operation
Thokchom Thoiba, Sidaba Mapu army chief, Lt Col Laimayum Ingba, head of INT department of UNLF(P) have been arrested in joint operation, news agency PTI has reported citing officials on 13 March. As per officials, the two "important" people of the United National Liberation Front (P) were arrested in a joint operation which was conducted by the Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF.