Thokchom Thoiba, Sidaba Mapu army chief, Lt Col Laimayum Ingba, head of INT department of UNLF(P) have been arrested in joint operation, news agency PTI has reported citing officials on 13 March. As per officials, the two "important" people of the United National Liberation Front (P) were arrested in a joint operation which was conducted by the Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF.

The agency had announced a cash reward on information leading to Thoiba's arrest, officials added.

Meanwhile, the Northeastern state, in May 2023, plunged into a frenzy of violence over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This order led to rampant ethnic clashes. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

In another news, the Union Home Ministry, who on March 11, notified the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act won't be implemented in most tribal areas in northeastern states including those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

According to the law, CAA is also not going to be implemented in those northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime is in existence. The ILP is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur whereby anyone from other parts of the country seeking to visit these states needs special permission from the state government. The tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the 6th Schedule, were also exempted from the purview of the CAA, officials said as reported by PTI quoting from the law that was passed in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

