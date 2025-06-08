Manipur news: What sparked fresh protests on June 7? All you need to know

Protests erupted in various regions of Manipur on Saturday night following reports that five volunteers from the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, were allegedly arrested, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT).

No official announcement has been made regarding the name of the detained leaders or the charges against them.

The arrests were conducted around 2.30 pm by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), HT stated citing unconfirmed reports.

"Additional security forces have been deployed in these areas to bring the situation under control," an official told PTI.

How fresh tensions unfolded? On Saturday night, an enraged crowd went to the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, calling for the release of the arrested individuals. In response, security forces fired multiple rounds to disperse the gathering. The confrontation resulted in injuries to at least three individuals, including two journalists, according to the HT report.

Additionally, Moreh, the international border town in the hill district of Tengnoupal, was closed on Saturday amid protests over the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man. The protests were peaceful, however the town is on high alert, HT reported.

Internet services suspended Following the clashes on Saturday, the Manipur Police released an order to suspend internet services in multiple districts of the state for five days, amid the prevailing law and order situation. The internet services were made unavailable in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur from June 7, 11:45 pm onwards.