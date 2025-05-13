Manipur: NIA arrests two militants involved in 2024 brutal killing of woman in Jiribam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two individuals affiliated with banned militant groups for their involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and the subsequent arson and looting of homes in Zairawn village, Jiribam district, Manipur, in November 2024.

The accused, Nongthombam Meiraba from Bishnupur district, is a member of the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and is alleged to have carried out the actual shooting of the victim, identified as Zosangkim

The second accused, Sagolsem Sanatomba, also known as Surchandra Singh or Piba, hails from Thoubal district and is associated with another banned outfit, the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). He is believed to have been part of the militant team responsible for the violent attack, which included the burning and looting of houses in the village.

The two suspects are currently in NIA custody until 17 May as investigations continue. The arrests come six months after the tragic incident, in which a teacher was fatally shot and her body set ablaze, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to the NIA, the suspects played a direct role in the brutal killing and the widespread destruction inflicted on Zairawn village. The agency’s swift action marks a significant step in addressing militancy-related violence in the region and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Manipur Violence: Woman Gunned Down Tensions flared up in the several districts of Manipur in November 2024, with fresh violence being reported in Bishnupur. Officials said a woman working in the paddy fields was gunned down by suspected hills-based militants in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The incident took place in the Saiton area when the woman, along with other farmers, went to tend to the crops when militants opened fire from hill-based positions on the low-lying farmlands in Imphal Valley, news agency PTI reported.

The woman died on the spot, the officials said, adding the incident sparked tension in the village with the locals alleging that the central forces deployed in the area were not taking action to thwart such attacks.

A 31-year-old woman was reportedly shot and set on fire as people in tribal Hmar village were attacked by a group of armed militants in ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Jiribam district.

Kuki-Zo organisations claimed that a woman, a resident of the village, was killed during the attack.