Manipur Polls 2022: Days before the first phase of polling in Manipur, the women voters shared their expectations from the political parties eyeing power in Imphal.

The BJP-led NDA is in power in Manipur, which will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Manipur is distinct in some aspects in comparison to others that are going to polls during the same time, and one of them is number of women voters in the state.

In this northeastern state, women voters account for over 52% of total electorate.

News agency ANI today reported that the famous Ima market in the heart of the capital city has been showing the true sense of women empowerment with more than 5000 women owning their small business selling goods right from clothes, fruits, vegetable to handicrafts.

Ahead of the first phase of polling on Sunday, the news agency spoke to a few women in the Ima market to get a sense of what lies ahead in the battle for Manipur and what do the women of Imphal think about the upcoming election? and what are the issues on which they decide to vote?

Sunita, 50-year-old, who runs a shop selling goods for Pooja said it has been very hard for everyone in the past two years because of the Covid, and thereby small businesses have suffered by the huge amount of loss.

She said despite the promises, the government has not delivered much in terms of support. "We are hoping that in the coming times whoever comes to power looks after the women's interest in all, especially in supporting small businesses," Sunita said.

Samia, another shop owner, said: "In the interest of the nation and nation-building, it is important that we cast our vote because a good MLA will be in good government and it will be good for us."

Inflation too figured during the talks with Landoni. She said inflation has been the big dampener, her entire budget has gone for a toss with the inflation of not just food and essential services but also petrol and diesel.

Aifafi, who also owns a shop, expected that the government will do something "and bring up more schemes to support small businesses and small entrepreneurs, especially women.."

There is not much to complain about because everything seems to be normal says Meera, "I am happy because I can work tension free and the environment is safe for women so we can work without any hesitation."

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

