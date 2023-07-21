Manipur news: Kargil veteran’s wife among victims of Manipur horror, he says, ‘my own place dangerous than battlefield’2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Manipur video news: A Kargil War veteran, the husband of one of the Manipur video incident survivors, said though he went to the war, his own place has become more dangerous than the battlefield
At least four persons have been arrested for parading three women of Kuki naked and allegedly gang-raping one of them in Manipur’s Thoubal amid the ethnic clashes between two tribes. The husband of one of the women, in her fifties, has recounted the horror his wife went through on May 4 when a mob of hundreds of men assaulted her and paraded her naked. The ordeal went on for two to three hours, he said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×