At least four persons have been arrested for parading three women of Kuki naked and allegedly gang-raping one of them in Manipur’s Thoubal amid the ethnic clashes between two tribes. The husband of one of the women, in her fifties, has recounted the horror his wife went through on May 4 when a mob of hundreds of men assaulted her and paraded her naked. The ordeal went on for two to three hours, he said.

