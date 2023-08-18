Manipur violence: Armed men shot dead 3 Kuki community members

According to police, a group of armed miscreants approached the village from the eastern hills and opened fire at village guards. As a result, three individuals lost their lives, with no reports of injuries, stated N Vashum, superintendent of police (SP) for Ukhrul. “According to our information, a group of armed miscreants approached the village from the hills located to the east of the village and started firing at village guards." said N Vashum, superintendent of police (SP), Ukhrul. He added, " Three people from the village have been killed in the incident. There are no reports of any injuries."

