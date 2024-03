Manipur violence: CBI on 3 March has filed charge sheet against seven accused in Bishnupur armoury loot case, officials said as reported by news agency PTI.

CBI registered the case on August 24, 2023, and took over the investigation of an FIR registered at Police Station Moirang, District Bishnupur, Manipur, following notifications issued by the State Government of Manipur and subsequently by the Government of India under the DSPE Act, 1946.

As alleged in the FIR, on August 3, a large number of armed miscreants and individuals, looted around 300 arms, around 19,800 ammunitions and around 800 types of munitions and other accessories from two rooms of Bn. HQ Kote inside Quarter Guard, 2-IRB, Naranseina, Manipur.

The chargesheet names Laishram Prem Singh, Khumukcham Dhiren alias Thapkpa, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Johnson as the accused individuals.

Further investigation against other suspects involved in the looting of arms and ammunition and other aspects is underway.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

