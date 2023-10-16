Manipur violence: CBI files chargesheet against 6 accused in case of parading 2 tribal women naked
The case was handed over to the CBI in July by the Supreme Court, days after the video of the heinous crime surfaced on social media.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16 filed a chargesheet against six accused, and submitted a "report" against a juvenile, in connection to the parading of two tribal women naked in Manipur in May this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message