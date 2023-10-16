The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16 filed a chargesheet against six accused, and submitted a "report" against a juvenile, in connection to the parading of two tribal women naked in Manipur in May this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the basis of the probe, the accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections linked to heinous crimes such as gangrape, murder, outraging the modesty of woman and criminal conspiracy, the federal agency said.

The section related to murder was included as it was alleged that the mob that paraded the two tribal women had also killed villagers, include two of the women's family members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chargesheet against the six adults, and a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL), was submitted before the Special Judge, CBI Court in Assam's Guwahati.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The case was handed over to the CBI in July by the Supreme Court, days after the video of the incident surfaced on social media. The henious crime against the women was committed in May, days after the ethnic violence broke out, in Manipur's Kangpokpi district in May this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the complaint registered, it was alleged that a frenzied mob, comprising of an estimated 900-1,000 individuals who were armed with weapons, entered B Phainom village in Kangpokpi on May 4. Apart from the crime committed against the two tribal women, the mob has also been accused of setting houses on fire, looting properties, assaulting villagers, killing people and sexually assaulting women.

The CBI is continuing its probe to identify other accused, apart from the accused named in the chargesheet so far. The agency is tracing individuals who were not only involved in the parading of the two tribal women, but also those were involved in arson, murder, looting, sexually assaulting women and other crimes committed in B Phainom village on May 4, reports said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!