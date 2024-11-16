Manipur violence: The curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in several districts including Imphal East and West. Authorities also suspended internet services temporarily in seven districts on Saturday evening.

Curfew was reimposed and internet services were suspended in several districts of Manipur amid unrest on Saturday. The curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", officials said.

Earlier, authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on November 16, as per an order dated November 15. However, this relaxation order now stands cancelled with immediate effect.

"Total curfew is imposed with effect from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024, until further orders," stated an order issued by the district magistrate of the Imphal West district.

Individuals involved in essential services, including healthcare, will be exempt from the curfew, news agency ANI reported. State authorities also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.

Besides, the state administration suspended internet and mobile data services temporarily in seven districts on Saturday evening. These districts included the "territorial jurisdiction of currently affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur". The suspension will be imposed for two days with effect from 5.15 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, on Thursday in six police stations across five districts of Manipur with immediate effect until March 31, 2025, to facilitate well-coordinated operations by security forces in the violence-hit state to maintain law and order.

The decision was taken as tensions escalated in Manipur districts even as protesters targeted the residences of three Manipur ministers and six MLAs, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

List of Manipur ministers and MLAs attacked A mob allegedly stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan Lamphel Sanakeithel in the Imphal West district.

Protesters also targeted the residences of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh in Khurai area in Imphal East district and Municipal Administration Housing Development minister Y Khemchand in Singjamei area in Imphal West district.

According to PTI, protestors in Sagolband area in Imphal West district gathered in front of the residence of BJP MLA RK Imo, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The mob vandalised the BJP MLA's house and set ablaze the properties of the legislator, a police officer said.

BJP legislator Sapam Kunjakesore's residence in Tera in Imphal West was allegedly ransacked. One vehicle parked outside the MLA's residence was also torched. The residence of another BJP legislator Joykishan Singh at Thangmeiband in the district was also vandalised, police said.

Agitators reportedly gheraoed the houses JD(U) MLA T Arun of Wangkhei constituency and BJP legislator Karam Shyam of Langthabal. No damage to their properties was reported.

Later in the evening, a mob also attempted to storm the residence of Susindro Singh. This prompted security forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

Manipur violence: What triggered violence now? The protest was held across districts over the killing of three persons. Three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district, were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night, PTI reported.

Three bodies were pulled from a river in Jiribam on Friday. Meitei representatives were quoted by Reuters as saying that they were from a family of six captured by men from the Kuki ethnic group. Three more bodies were reportedly found on Saturday.

The bodies were suspected to be of those belonging to the Meitei community who went missing in Jiribam district after a gunfight between Kuki insurgents and Manipur police last week.

Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority's representative David told reporters, "Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public."

Last week, a 31-year-old woman of the Hmar group within the Kuki tribal community was burned alive in the state's Jiribam district. Kuki groups blamed Meitei militants.

Manipur has become divided into two ethnic enclaves: a valley controlled by the Meiteis and hills dominated by the Kukis. The areas are separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal paramilitary forces.

At least 250 people have died and 60,000 been uprooted in Manipur since May last year in inter-communal clashes over government grants and quotas in jobs and education.