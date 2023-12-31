comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / Manipur violence: Fresh outbreak between Meitei and Kuki groups surfaces after 26 days , 1 killed
Back Back

Manipur violence: Fresh outbreak between Meitei and Kuki groups surfaces after 26 days , 1 killed

 Written By Fareha Naaz

On Saturday, there was a strife between Manipur police commandos and militants in Moreh, with one commando sustaining bullet injuries.

Fresh outbreak of violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki groups in Kangpokpi district, resulted in the death of a Meitei man. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Fresh outbreak of violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki groups in Kangpokpi district, resulted in the death of a Meitei man. (HT_PRINT)

Manipur witnessed a fresh outbreak of violence on Saturday between Meitei and Kuki groups in the Kangpokpi district in which a Meitei man was killed. Another strife involved Manipur police commandos and militants in which one commando sustained bullet injuries in the border town of Moreh.

These two incidents surfaced around 26 days since the last major incident of unrest in the area. The previous strife that took place on December 4 in Tengnoupal district witnessed the death of 13 people.

Also read: Manipur news: Fresh violence leaves 13 dead in gunfight near Myanmar border

Senior police officials informed that on Saturday morning around 3:30 am there was an exchange of fire between village defence volunteers of the Kuki and Meitei communities. The officer said, “This took place between the hill ranges of Nakhujang and Singda Kuki villages under Kangchup police station. The exchange of fire lasted till around 4:20am," reported HT.

The victim who sustained injuries in the firing was identified as Ningombam James, a resident of Imphal West. He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries. A Kuki organisation active in Kangpokpi called Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) said that the clash began over the protection of forestland after Meitei youths allegedly cut firewood in a forest located close to a Kuki village.

Also read: Police recover dead bodies with bullet wounds in violence-hit Manipur, one was blindfolded with tied hands

A COTU officer said, “When Kuki village volunteers went for patrolling in the area this morning, they were fired upon by armed youths from Imphal Valley who had trespassed the buffer zones (between Meitei-dominated and Kuki-dominated areas). The exchange of fire took place for nearly an hour," reported HT.

Another incident that surfaced on the same day at around 3:40 pm involved strife between Manipur police commandos and militants. A convoy of Manipur police commandos was attacked in the strife where unidentified militants also threw explosives at the convoy, on the Imphal-Moreh highway near the border with Myanmar. This incident injured one commando. The unidentified militants threw explosives at the convoy. However, there were no fatalities.

Also read: Manipur Violence: Gunmen target police commandos in Moreh

A police officer said, “The firing between militants and Manipur police commandos continued from 3:45 pm to 5:30 pm. One commando sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. “ He added, "We have been told that bombs and explosives were thrown at the convoy from the jungle side on the hills. There is heavy security in Moreh," reported HT.

Manipur police later confirmed both of these incidents in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Dec 2023, 07:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App