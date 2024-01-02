Manipur violence: Fresh outbreak kills 4, curfew imposed in 5 districts. 10 things we know so far
Four people were allegedly shot dead and five others critically injured in Manipur's Thoubal district, leading to the reimposition of curfew in five valley districts.
Manipur News: Violence in the northeastern state of Manipur resurfaced again. On 1 January, four people were allegedly shot dead while five others suffered critical injuries in Manipur's Thoubal district.
9. The Lilong constituency MLA Abdul Nasir said officials concerned have apprised him of the situation, and that the culprits will be nabbed soon. Security has also been strengthened in the area.
10. Earlier on 30 December, the state witnessed a fresh outbreak of violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in the Kangpokpi district in which a Meitei man was killed. Another strife had involved Manipur police commandos and militants in which one commando sustained bullet injuries in the border town of Moreh.
Meanwhile, these three incidents surfaced around days since the last major incident of unrest in the area. The previous strife that took place on December 4 in Tengnoupal district witnessed the death of 13 people. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
(With PTI inputs)
