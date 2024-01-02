Manipur News: Violence in the northeastern state of Manipur resurfaced again. On 1 January, four people were allegedly shot dead while five others suffered critical injuries in Manipur's Thoubal district.

Here are 10 things we know so far

1. Following the fresh violence incident, curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state - Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur.

2. "The Curfew Relaxation order is hereby cancelled with immediate effect and curfew Is Imposed in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Thoubal District Immediately prohibiting the movement of persons outside their respective residences in the District," said the order issued by A Subhash, District Magistrate of the district. "All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, MSPDCL/MSPCL, Municipalities, Print and Electronic Media and functioning of the Courts are however exempted from imposition of curfew," the order added.

3. As per the Hindustan Times report, senior police officers confirmed the killings in the Lilong neighbourhood of Thoubal, however, stated that they had not yet arrived at the scene when this report was sent. The locals in Lilong verified the firing and posted pictures of the deceased victims, the report stated.

4. Speaking on the incident, one of the officials, requesting anonymity said, “One of the injured is reportedly critical. We received information that some of the attackers have been caught by locals but it is yet to be verified. Police are yet to reach the village because protesters have gathered there," as quoted by HT.

5. Top government officials, according to officials, will also assess and decide on curfew measures during the day starting today i.e. on 2 January.

6. After the fresh attack, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence and appealed to people especially the residents of Lilong to maintain peace. "Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

7. Officials earlier told PTI that Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area and opened fire on a few locals.

8. As per an official, the attackers had come “to extort money" from a person in the locality. "They were later chased away by the locals, but the miscreants “opened fire while fleeing", he said. After the attack, the enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong.