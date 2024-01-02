Manipur News: Violence in the northeastern state of Manipur resurfaced again. On 1 January, four people were allegedly shot dead while five others suffered critical injuries in Manipur's Thoubal district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 things we know so far 1. Following the fresh violence incident, curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state - Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur.

2. "The Curfew Relaxation order is hereby cancelled with immediate effect and curfew Is Imposed in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Thoubal District Immediately prohibiting the movement of persons outside their respective residences in the District," said the order issued by A Subhash, District Magistrate of the district. "All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, MSPDCL/MSPCL, Municipalities, Print and Electronic Media and functioning of the Courts are however exempted from imposition of curfew," the order added.

3. As per the Hindustan Times report, senior police officers confirmed the killings in the Lilong neighbourhood of Thoubal, however, stated that they had not yet arrived at the scene when this report was sent. The locals in Lilong verified the firing and posted pictures of the deceased victims, the report stated.

4. Speaking on the incident, one of the officials, requesting anonymity said, "One of the injured is reportedly critical. We received information that some of the attackers have been caught by locals but it is yet to be verified. Police are yet to reach the village because protesters have gathered there," as quoted by HT.

5. Top government officials, according to officials, will also assess and decide on curfew measures during the day starting today i.e. on 2 January.

6. After the fresh attack, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence and appealed to people especially the residents of Lilong to maintain peace. "Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

7. Officials earlier told PTI that Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area and opened fire on a few locals.

8. As per an official, the attackers had come "to extort money" from a person in the locality. "They were later chased away by the locals, but the miscreants "opened fire while fleeing", he said. After the attack, the enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong.

9. The Lilong constituency MLA Abdul Nasir said officials concerned have apprised him of the situation, and that the culprits will be nabbed soon. Security has also been strengthened in the area.

10. Earlier on 30 December, the state witnessed a fresh outbreak of violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in the Kangpokpi district in which a Meitei man was killed. Another strife had involved Manipur police commandos and militants in which one commando sustained bullet injuries in the border town of Moreh.

Meanwhile, these three incidents surfaced around days since the last major incident of unrest in the area. The previous strife that took place on December 4 in Tengnoupal district witnessed the death of 13 people. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

