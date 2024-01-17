Manipur news: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead
Manipur news: Fresh violence has erupted between security forces and Kuki militants in Moreh town, resulting in the death of a commando
Fresh violence has been reported between security forces and Kuki militants in Moreh town of in Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Wednesday morning, resulting in he death of a commando. The incident was reported when suspected Kuki militants hurled explosives and opened fire at a security post near SBI Moreh.