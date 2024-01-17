 Manipur news: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 11:36:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -2.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,566.25 -6.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 488.40 0.70%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 985.80 -2.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 811.10 -0.95%
Business News/ News / Manipur news: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead
Back Back

Manipur news: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead

 Livemint

Manipur news: Fresh violence has erupted between security forces and Kuki militants in Moreh town, resulting in the death of a commando

Fresh firing has been witnessed in Moreh of Manipur. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Fresh firing has been witnessed in Moreh of Manipur. (HT_PRINT)

Fresh violence has been reported between security forces and Kuki militants in Moreh town of in Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Wednesday morning, resulting in he death of a commando. The incident was reported when suspected Kuki militants hurled explosives and opened fire at a security post near SBI Moreh.

In response, security forces engaged in retaliatory fire. Unfortunately, one security personnel succumbed to injuries sustained during the encounter, police said. The personnel has been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit, a member of the IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) associated with the state police commando in Moreh. Wangkhem Somorjit originates from Malom in Imphal West district, as per sources.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Four missing after fresh firing in Bishnupur

The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post two days after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said. They were found in possession of a pistol containing two live rounds, a Chinese hand grenade, ten live AK ammunition rounds, and ten detonators, all of which were confiscated.

Police had arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the two main suspects in the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October last year. The two had fired at the vehicles of the security personnel following which police chased and overpowered them.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Attack by militants in Moreh leaves police commandos, BSF jawan injured

The Manipur government had earlier imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16 after inputs of “likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal."

The curfew, however, excludes “agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services", the order by District Magistrate Tengnoupal said.

Meanwhile, firing was also reported at Koutruk village in Imphal West district between village volunteers and suspected Kuki militants. The firing went on for more than two hours. The attackers halted firing after Central security forces rushed to the area.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App