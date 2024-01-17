Fresh violence has been reported between security forces and Kuki militants in Moreh town of in Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Wednesday morning, resulting in he death of a commando. The incident was reported when suspected Kuki militants hurled explosives and opened fire at a security post near SBI Moreh.

In response, security forces engaged in retaliatory fire. Unfortunately, one security personnel succumbed to injuries sustained during the encounter, police said. The personnel has been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit, a member of the IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) associated with the state police commando in Moreh. Wangkhem Somorjit originates from Malom in Imphal West district, as per sources.

The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post two days after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said. They were found in possession of a pistol containing two live rounds, a Chinese hand grenade, ten live AK ammunition rounds, and ten detonators, all of which were confiscated.

Police had arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the two main suspects in the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October last year. The two had fired at the vehicles of the security personnel following which police chased and overpowered them.

The Manipur government had earlier imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16 after inputs of “likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal."

The curfew, however, excludes “agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services", the order by District Magistrate Tengnoupal said.

Meanwhile, firing was also reported at Koutruk village in Imphal West district between village volunteers and suspected Kuki militants. The firing went on for more than two hours. The attackers halted firing after Central security forces rushed to the area.

(With agency inputs)

