Manipur violence: Schools shut today and on September 10 amid escalating tension

Manipur violence: Schools in Manipur will be closed on September 9 and 10 due to escalating violence, following a missile attack that resulted in one death and three injuries. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published9 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Manipur violence: In the image security personnel can be seen using tear gas to disperse women agitators protesting over the Kuki millitants attacks near Manipur Governor's residence in the capital city on Sunday.
Manipur violence: In the image security personnel can be seen using tear gas to disperse women agitators protesting over the Kuki millitants attacks near Manipur Governor’s residence in the capital city on Sunday.(PTI)

Schools in Manipur will remain shut on September 9 and 10 amid escalating violence and unrest in N Biren Singh-led state. Following a missile attack on Friday that claimed one life and injured three others, unrest in the state intensified. In the wake of this development, the Directorate of Education issued a notification declaring that all government, private, and central schools will remain closed.

The notice states, "In continuation of this office order of even number dated the 6th September 2024, all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central Schools, will stay closed on the 9th of September and 10th of September, 2024."

The notice added, “All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly. This is issued with the approval of the Government.”

Amid safety concerns of school students and teachers, the state government announced a closure of schools on September 7 to ensure the safety of students and teachers. Since May last year, over 200 individuals have lost their lives while thousands were rendered homeless following ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

As the state grapples with heightened tensions, the recent terror attack has added to the woes of the residents. Unknown armed groups reportedly conspired the recent drone and gun attacks. A missile was fired at the residence of late former Chief Minister M. Koireng on Sendra Road in Manipur's Moirang on September 6.

The deceased identified as Rk. Rabei was reportedly preparing for the Asti ceremony at the ex-CM's residence when the missile attack occurred. The 70-year-old victim was a resident of Moirang Pheewangbam Leikai.

On Sunday night, protestors staged a rally against recent drone attacks in Manipur and marched close to the Raj Bhavan and the CM’s bungalow in Imphal, reported PTI. To disperse the agitators, security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells. The rally involved thousands of protestors who marched over 3 km along the Tiddim Road and moved towards the high-security zone before being ultimately stopped by the police.

(With agency inputs)

 

