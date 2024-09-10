Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew imposed in Imphal West, East and Thoubal districts amid renewed clashes

  • Amid renewed violence, an indefinite curfew is now in effect in Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur from 11 am.

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Manipur violence: Students take part in a protest march against the recent violence in Manipur, in Imphal, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Manipur violence: Students take part in a protest march against the recent violence in Manipur, in Imphal, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Amid renewed violence in Manipur , a total curfew has been announced in Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts of Manipur from 11 am today i.e. September 10. The prohibitory orders were imposed in three districts of Manipur, a day after student protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state rocked Imphal Valley.

Also Read | Manipur govt seeks control of Unified Command amid fresh violence in state

As per the order, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/ Staffs, Power, petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers, and Media personnel shall be exempted from the curfew.

Also Read | Manipur MLA urges Shah to remove ’mute spectator’ central forces

The orders from the two Imphal districts came in the wake of students planning to intensify their protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the law and order situation in the state. Similarly, in Thoubal, restrictions were enforced after a student protest on Monday reportedly turned violent, resulting in a police officer being shot in the thigh, allegedly by someone within the protesting group.

Earlier yesterday, the Director of School Education had directed schools in Manipur to remain shut on September 9 and 10 amid escalating violence and unrest in the state government by Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led BJP government.

“In continuation of this office order of even number dated the 6th September 2024, all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools, will stay closed on September 9 and September 10, 2024,” reads the notice.

Also Read | Manipur: Woman killed, four injured as militants launch gun-and-bomb attack

Fresh violence in Manipur

Last week, fresh violence erupted in the state resulting in the death of six people in state’s Jiribam district. Suspected Kuki insurgents targetted Nungchappi village, located 229 km from state capital Imphal, resulting in the death of 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha. The attack followed a rocket-propelled bomb assault in Moirang town. During the clashes in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, a 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Then on Monday night, women in Imphal took to the streets, staging a torchlight protest. The demonstrators marched through the streets of the violence-hit state, holding torches and posters while shouting slogans in Imphal's Thangmeiband.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew imposed in Imphal West, East and Thoubal districts amid renewed clashes

