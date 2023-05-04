Manipur violence: Internet suspended, curfew imposed, Army deployed; why this northeast state is burning — explained3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Manipur violence: Curfew was imposed in eight districts of the state and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state over violence during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.
To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state. The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation, ANI quoted a defence spokesperson.
