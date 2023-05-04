To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state. The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation, ANI quoted a defence spokesperson.

Curfew in 8 districts of Manipur

In view of the situation, a curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Manipur suspends mobile internet services

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days with immediate effect but broadband services were operational.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, "Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

Two issues in the state have led to the situation

As far as the current situation is concerned, two issues in the state have led to the situation, sources told ANI.

1)CM Biren Singh's move to protect the forest faces resistance from illegal Immigrants and drug cartels.

2)The Manipur High Court's recent direction to the State Government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in ST has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are ST.

Why curfew was imposed and net services were suspended in Manipur?

Curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state over violence during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.

Violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of tribals -- who make up about 40 per cent of the state's population -- joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.

Why is Manipur burning?

The Meiteis, who make up 53 per cent of the state's population, inhabit the Valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state's land area. They claim they are facing problems in view of "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

The hill districts which account for much of the state's land mass is inhabited mostly by tribals -- including the Nagas and Kukis – and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

Manipur violence: What is STDCM demanding?

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions, and tax relief but "more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity", which they claimed was being "threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state".

-With agency inputs