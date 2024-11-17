Conrad Sangma’s NPP withdraws support from BJP-led Manipur govt as violence grows: ‘Completely failed’

Conrad Sangma's NPP has withdrawn support from BJP-led government in Manipur over deteriorating law and order situation

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Conrad Sangma's NPP withdraws support from BJP-led Manipur govt as violence grows: ‘Completely failed’
Conrad Sangma’s NPP withdraws support from BJP-led Manipur govt as violence grows: ‘Completely failed’(PTI)

The Conrad Sangma-led NPP withdrew its support from the Manipur coalition government on Sunday amid continued violence in the state. Inter-communal clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people since 2023.

A missive addressed to BJP chief JP Nadda conveyed “deep concern” over the law and order situation in Manipur and lambasted the Biren Singh government for failing to resolve the crisis.

“We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect,” Conrad Sangma wrote.

The development follows a little more than a year after another ally — the Kuki People's Alliance — withdrew from the NDA. The exit of National People's Party will not affect administration as the BJP holds an absolute majority in the state.

Manipur has become divided into two ethnic enclaves — the Meitei controlled Imphal valley and the Kuki-dominated hills — separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal forces. Meiteis account for about 53% of the state population while tribals including the Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40% of the populace.

An indefinite curfew was imposed on Saturday and internet and mobile services were suspended after protesters tried to storm the residences of several lawmakers including state Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Police arrested 23 people in connection with the incident on Sunday while hundreds defied the curfew to hold demonstations against the recent spurt of violence.

At least 10 people from the Kuki-Zo community were killed earlier this week in a gunfight with the CRPF. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (a key organisation for the Kukis) claim they were village volunteers while the Manipur government has dubbed them militants.

Three women and three children who lived in a relief camp within the Jiribam district also went missing during the gunfight — with Meitei organisations insisting that they had been kidnapped by the retreating ‘militants’. The bodies of the missing women and children were recovered later in the week and sparked fresh protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsConrad Sangma’s NPP withdraws support from BJP-led Manipur govt as violence grows: ‘Completely failed’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.