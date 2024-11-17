The Conrad Sangma-led NPP withdrew its support from the Manipur coalition government on Sunday amid continued violence in the state. Inter-communal clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people since 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A missive addressed to BJP chief JP Nadda conveyed “deep concern" over the law and order situation in Manipur and lambasted the Biren Singh government for failing to resolve the crisis.

"We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect," Conrad Sangma wrote.

The development follows a little more than a year after another ally — the Kuki People's Alliance — withdrew from the NDA. The exit of National People's Party will not affect administration as the BJP holds an absolute majority in the state.

Manipur has become divided into two ethnic enclaves — the Meitei controlled Imphal valley and the Kuki-dominated hills — separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal forces. Meiteis account for about 53% of the state population while tribals including the Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40% of the populace.

An indefinite curfew was imposed on Saturday and internet and mobile services were suspended after protesters tried to storm the residences of several lawmakers including state Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Police arrested 23 people in connection with the incident on Sunday while hundreds defied the curfew to hold demonstations against the recent spurt of violence.

At least 10 people from the Kuki-Zo community were killed earlier this week in a gunfight with the CRPF. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (a key organisation for the Kukis) claim they were village volunteers while the Manipur government has dubbed them militants.

Three women and three children who lived in a relief camp within the Jiribam district also went missing during the gunfight — with Meitei organisations insisting that they had been kidnapped by the retreating ‘militants’. The bodies of the missing women and children were recovered later in the week and sparked fresh protests.