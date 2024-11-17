Hello User
Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: NPP withdraws support from BJP-led govt

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
Livemint

The National People's Party pulled its support from the BJP coalition in Manipur, citing law and order failures. Catch Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates here

Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: NPA withdraws its support from coalition government over law and order situation.

Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew support from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur over the year-long failure of law and order in the state. The Manipur violence began following the clash of the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. On Saturday, violent outrage sparked in Manipur after protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers, including Chief Minister Biren Singh's ancestral house. Stay tuned for Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates.

17 Nov 2024, 07:38 PM IST Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: In BIG breaking, NPP withdraws support from BJP-led govt

Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: Conrad Sangma's NPP has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur, quoting the saffrin party's “complete failure" in handling the law and order situation in the state. Manipur has seen violence for over one year after the violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki community. Stay tuned with LiveMint for Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates.

