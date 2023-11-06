Manipur violence news: Mobile internet ban extended further till November 8
The Manipur government has extended the mobile internet ban in the state till November 8. As per the official notification issued by Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh, the ban was extended following “apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speeches and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state," reported PTI.