At least one person was killed after security personnel opened fire on 'village volunteers' who allegedly attempted to enter Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in Imphal East district, a senior official said as reported by news agency PTI .

The term 'village volunteers' is used for armed civilian youths guarding villages along the periphery of Imphal Valley and adjoining hills to ward off attacks from the rival community.

As per the agency, it is suspected that the volunteers tried to barge into the premises to loot firearms as they had earlier posted on social media that they needed more weapons to fight off attackers. However, no details on the motive of their attempt has been revealed.

The one person who died in the incident has been identified as Okram Sanaton. The 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a state-run hospital in Imphal after sustaining gunshot wounds.

"The incident took place on Tuesday night when a large number of local youths, mostly village volunteers, gathered at the MPTC gates and tried to barge into the premises, with some even succeeding in their endeavour," the official told news agency PTI.

The official further said, “Security personnel first fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob, but later had to fire live rounds to control the situation."

A forensic team has arrived at the spot and is investigating the matter, he added.

Since Tuesday, tension has been brewing in areas falling under Khurai and Khundrakpam assembly constituencies following an intense gunfight between armed groups of the two warring communities at Pukhao Shantipur in Imphal East district and adjoining areas of Khamenlok hill range in Kangpokpi district.

Prior to that on 12 February, two village volunteers were injured after armed men launched an attack in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday evening, police said as reported by PTI. Heavy exchange of fire is ongoing between armed individuals at Pukhao Santipur in Imphal East district and the neighboring hill range, according to police reports.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!