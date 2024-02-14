Manipur violence: One killed as security personnel open fire on ‘village volunteers’ in Imphal. Details here
One person was killed after security personnel opened fire on 'village volunteers' who allegedly attempted to enter Manipur Police Training College in Imphal East district.
At least one person was killed after security personnel opened fire on 'village volunteers' who allegedly attempted to enter Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in Imphal East district, a senior official said as reported by news agency PTI.
