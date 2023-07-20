Day after a horrifying video of two Manipur women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men surfaced, one of the women narrated the horrifying ordeal she went through, alleging that they were “left on the road with the mob by the police".

The incident had taken place in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 but the video surfaced only on Wednesday, July 19, drawing condemnation and sparking outrage among the masses. PM Modi, this morning spoke said he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society."

The video showed two tribal women being paraded naked on a road and molested by a mob of men who were allegedly drunk. In a complaint, the women have revealed that there were three women and the younger one, in her 20s, was gang-raped in a field.

Speaking with Indian Express, one of the women alleged that they were with the police before the mob seized them. She alleged that it was the police that “left them on the road with the mob".

The younger woman alleged: “The police were there with the mob which was attacking our village. The police picked us up from near home, and took us a little away from the village and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by police", the report mentioned. Manipur horror live updates

Her brother and father were also with them but they were killed on the spot. “After all the men were killed, and the mob did what they did, we were just left there and we escaped," she said.

Notably, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the state police has made its first arrest in the case. “Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit," the Manipur chief minister told ANI.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The violence escalated when a purported image with claims that some Kuki men have raped a Meitei woman was circulated.