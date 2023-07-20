‘Police left us on road with mob’: Manipur woman narrates horrifying ordeal1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:52 PM IST
One of the women alleged that they were with the police before the mob seized them. She alleged that it was the police that ‘left them on the road with the mob’
Day after a horrifying video of two Manipur women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men surfaced, one of the women narrated the horrifying ordeal she went through, alleging that they were “left on the road with the mob by the police".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×