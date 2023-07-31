Manipur women stage massive protest in Churachandpur demanding removal of State Police Forces2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Manipur women staged protest in Churachandpur on July 31 demanding removal of State Police Forces from Moreh.
Over 1,000 women staged a protest in Manipur's Churachandpur on Monday, demanding the immediate removal of state police forces from Moreh town. The protesters warned of a large-scale agitation across all hill districts if their demand was not met.
