Manipur women who were paraded naked were forcibly taken from police custody: Report2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The women, who are from the Kangpokpi district, were fleeing their village during ethnic clashes when they were stopped and seized by a mob. They were forced to remove their clothes and one of them was repeatedly gang-raped. The women are currently in relief camps.
The video of the women who were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped in the violence-hit Manipur has sparked outrage among the political circles. The video showed two women, stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and being dragged to a field. A senior police official has confirmed that the incident happened on May 4 in the Thoubal district of Manipur. The video prompted the arrest of the key accused.
