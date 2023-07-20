The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude.

As reported by ANI citing government sources, “It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation."

The shocking incident of two women being stripped and paraded on a village road came to light only on Wednesday in a viral video.

Eyewitnesses to the incident express their disillusionment, stating that neither the state nor the central government seems equipped or motivated to effectively address the situation, leading to a sense of hopelessness among the people. People who were eyewitnesses to the incident express that ‘the state nor the central government have the intent or the skills to handle the situation’ and ‘you tend to lose hope…’

“When we resisted, they told me: ‘If you don’t take off your clothes, we will kill you’," a survivor, who is in her mid forties told Scroll. Then as obeyed them to “protect herself", the men allegedly slapped and punched her.

According to the woman from the Kuki community, the assault occurred close to her village, B Phainom, in Kangpokpi district on May 4. This incident happened one day after clashes erupted between the two ethnic groups.

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani also responded to the alleged video after speaking to the state Chief minister.

Smriti Irani tweeted, “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised questions about the central government, suggesting that the Prime Minister's silence has contributed to the state's descent into anarchy.

“PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," the Congress leader tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)