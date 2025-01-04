The Manipur Police said a protest rally demanding the withdrawal of Central Security Forces deployed at Saibol village turned violent.

Manipur's Kangpokpi witnessed fresh violence on Friday. A protest rally organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) turned violent after protesters allegedly attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police of the district. They reportedly pelted stones and petrol bombs. However, the situation is now under control and is being closely monitored.

Why protests were held? The Manipur Police said a protest rally organised by CoTU demanding the withdrawal of Central Security Forces deployed at Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, turned violent.

Police said the incident happened in the Kangpokpi district on Friday, January 3.

"The violent protestors attacked the office of Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi by pelting stones and petrol bombs," Manipur Police said in a post on X.

Kuki organisations, including CoTU, have been protesting against the presence of central forces, particularly the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

They demonstrated against the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village, news agency PTI reported.

What happened on December 31? Last week, security forces conducted operations at the village and its peripheral areas following gunfights between groups that led to injuries to four people including a police personnel.

Following the operations, Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the key transportation route of National Highway 2 from Imphal to Dimapur. CoTU also observed a 24-hour shutdown in the district on Friday.

On the December 31 incident at Saibol, Manipur police said that security forces resorted to firing of tear gas shells after a group of women attempted to block the movement of a combined team of state and central forces.

Police official injured Police said Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar was injured in the incident. Some vehicles also were damaged.

“Security Forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to use of adequate force to disperse the mob and the situation was brought under control. In this incident, Manoj Prabhakar, SP Kangpokpi District, was injured. Some vehicles also were damaged," police were quoted as saying.

"The SP Kangpokpi has received the necessary medical treatment and is fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation. Huge contingents of security forces have been deployed to tackle the situation," police said in a post on X.

Police said the situation in the district is being closely monitored.

Manipur is grappling with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2024. The rally was held in response to the Manipur High Court's direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.