Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till 20 March, in the case pertaining to Delhi excise policy case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had produced Manish Sisodia before a Delhi court in connection with the excise policy case after his seven-day CBI custody ended today. The court has sent Manish Sisodia to a 14-day judicial custody.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the investigation agency said that the CBI was not looking for a further remand but, “in the next 15 days we might seek it."
On the allegations that the investigation was illegally acting, the counsel also said that searches, in connection with the excise scam were conducted, warrant was taken, accused was produced before court and the court is being informed about everything.
“On the other side, it's being said that CBI is doing illegal act," the counsel said. To which, the court responded: “If they feel that something is illegal, they can challenge it."
