Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till 5 April in excise policy case, asks for religious books1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court on Wednesday at the end of his ED remand period in a money laundering case in excise policy scam
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the excise policy scam case, has been sent to the judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court till 5 April. Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court at the end of his remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.
