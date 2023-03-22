Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the excise policy scam case, has been sent to the judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court till 5 April. Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court at the end of his remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.
During the hearing, Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. To which, the court has asked him to move an application in this regard and “we will allow".
