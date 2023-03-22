Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the excise policy scam case, has been sent to the judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court till 5 April. Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court at the end of his remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

