Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till 5 April in excise policy case, asks for religious books

Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till 5 April in excise policy case, asks for religious books

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint
Manish Sisodia after being appeared before Rouse Avenue court in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case

Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court on Wednesday at the end of his ED remand period in a money laundering case in excise policy scam

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the excise policy scam case, has been sent to the judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court till 5 April. Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court at the end of his remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the excise policy scam case, has been sent to the judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court till 5 April. Manish Sisodia appeared before the Delhi court at the end of his remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

During the hearing, Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. To which, the court has asked him to move an application in this regard and “we will allow".

During the hearing, Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. To which, the court has asked him to move an application in this regard and “we will allow".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP