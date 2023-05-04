Manish Sisodia named as ‘key conspirator’ in ED chargesheet in Delhi liquor policy case1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:22 PM IST
The ED has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia under PMLA in the now-scrapped liquor policy case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The former Delhi minister has been named as a “key conspirator" in the Delhi liquor policy case.
