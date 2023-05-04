Hello User
Manish Sisodia named as 'key conspirator' in ED chargesheet in Delhi liquor policy case

Manish Sisodia named as ‘key conspirator’ in ED chargesheet in Delhi liquor policy case

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Livemint
AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused on the Delhi excise policy scam case

The ED has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia under PMLA in the now-scrapped liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The former Delhi minister has been named as a “key conspirator" in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case on March 9 from Tihar Jail and he is currently in judicial custody.

Manish Sisodia was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is also probing the case. This is the fifth charge sheet or prosecution complaint filed in the case by the ED before a designated special PMLA court in Delhi.

So far, the federal agency has arrested 12 people including Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, in which it has said, the probe is continuing.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

CBI OPPOSES BAIL PLEA

Earlier in the day, the investigation agency opposed Manish Sisodia's plea seeking an interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case. Manish Sisodia filed an interim bail plea to take care of his ailing wife. The CBI opposed it, claiming he suppressed the fact that she has already been discharged from hospital.

According to the discharge memo, it said, her condition has improved.

Manish Sisodia opposed the claims made by the investigation agency and the documents placed before the court mentioned all the details.

