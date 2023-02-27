Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. At the court, the investigation agency alleged that the “conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner". The investigation agency also alleged that while Manish Sisodia claimed that he had no role in the excise case but the probe shows “he personally took decisions".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday produced Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the Rouse Avenue Court. Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in a now-scrapped excise policy case after questioning the Delhi minister for eight hours. The CBI has sought five-day custody of Manish Sisodia to interrogate him in the excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia's counsel, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, while opposing the probe agency's plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime. The counsel for the probe agency submitted that the arrested minister's custody was required for effective interrogation in the case.

In his defence, Manish Sisodia has told the court that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand, saying, "if someone is not willing to say something, that can't be a ground for arrest".

The counsel, appearing for Manish Sisodia, said the policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant governor. They argued that since the excise policy required consultations, “there was no chance of conspiracy".