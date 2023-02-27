Manish Sisodia arrest: Conspiracy hatched in secret manner, CBI tells court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. At the court, the investigation agency alleged that the “conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner". The investigation agency also alleged that while Manish Sisodia claimed that he had no role in the excise case but the probe shows “he personally took decisions".

