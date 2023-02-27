Manish Sisodia sent to five-day CBI custody for probe in excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia sent to five-day CBI custody for probe in excise policy scam1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody till March 4 for probe in excise policy scam
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy, was on Monday sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe into the matter.
Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia. Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia's counsel.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, keep refreshing the page
