Mankind Pharma IPO so far subscribed 4% on Day 11 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:35 PM IST
- The issue that opened for subscription on Tuesday, April 25, and closes on Thursday, April 27. The company has fixed the price band at ₹1,026 to ₹1,080 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
Mankind Pharma's initial public offer (IPO), which opened for subscription on Tuesday, has been subscribed 4% at 13:12 IST. The issue received response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed about 7% and retail investors who had subscribed about 5% of the allotted quota to them. The company has received bids for 10,94,145 shares against 2,80,41,192 shares on offer, according to data on BSE.
