As India continues to witness over one lakh daily covid cases every day, laxity is not an option for citizens, said Mankind Pharma. In its new campaign 'Mask My India', the pharmaceutical company has taken an initiative to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask.

The film features actor Angad Bedi who is seen talking about the frontline workers who are setting examples during the covid-19 pandemic. Despite all their efforts, the infection rates remain high with many people dealing with the grief of losing their loved ones to covid.

Bedi urges citizens to help the health workers by being a responsible and not taking the situation lightly.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness and to grow a sense of responsibility among the audience and encourages all of us to pledge to wear a mask correctly, which is by covering nose and mouth entirely.

Rajeev Juneja, managing director & vice chairman, Mankind Pharma, said that through this campaign, the company is aiming to spread the message that together, we can all fight th deadly virus, and all we have to do is wear a mask and follow all the preventive measures given by the government.

"We all need to behave as responsible citizens and take ownership of ensuring our safety and other’s as well," he added.

The campaign is being promoted across social media and digital platforms.

"Despite the rising infections, we have found out that people are either still not wearing masks or wearing them incorrectly. They keep giving multiple excuses about not following masking guidelines. We have compiled these reasons and converted it into a compelling appeal to motivate citizens to follow safety protocols," said Shradha Agarwal, strategy head and chief operating officer, Grapes Digital.

