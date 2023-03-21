Manmeet K Nanda appointed new MD & CEO of Invest India

Manmeet K Nanda appointed new MD & CEO of Invest India1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
Manmeet K Nanda has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of Invest India
The board of Invest India has appointed Manmeet K Nanda as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the investment promotion and facilitation body under the commerce ministry.
Nanda succeeds Deepak Bagla, who resigned from the post last week.
In its meeting held on Monday, the board approved the appointment of Nanda, an IAS officer of the West Bengal Cadre of 2000 Batch, as the new MD and CEO, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bagla has cited "personal reasons" for stepping down from the post.
Invest India was set up in 2009 under section 25 of the Companies Act.
