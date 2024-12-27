Manmohan Singh News LIVE: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, referred as the architect of India’s economic reform program, died on Thursday, December 26. He was 92. Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS when he lost consciousness at his home. Despite all resuscitative measures, Manmohan Singh could not be revived and declared dead. Mint is updating LIVE on the Manmohan Singh Death News; Stay with us for Manmohan Singh News LIVE:
Manmohan Singh's death 'colossal tragedy', says Union Minister Ashwani Kumar
On the death of Dr Manmohan Singh, revered as architect of India's economic reforms, Union Minister Ashwani Kumar said it's a colossal tragedy.
"I believe that the demise of Manmohan Singh is not just a setback but a colossal tragedy. His passing in such a time when the politics of India is taking such a turn which is not good for India," he said.
What dd Rahul Gandhi say on passing of Manmohan Singh
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi condoled the passing of his "mentor and guide" Dr Manmohan Singh, saying millions of us will remember him with the utmost pride.
"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family," Rahul Gandhi said.
Visuals from outside ex-PM's residence at Moti Lal Nehru Marg
Kerala govt directs district collectors to fly National Flag at half mast
The Kerala government has directed all district collectors to fly the national flag at half mast as a mark of respect to Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.
Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa says 'world a great economist'
Speaking with news agency ANI, Karnataka minister KH Muniyappa offered his condolences and said the world has lost a great economist.
Manmohan Singh's mortal remains taken to his residence, open for public to pay respects
Manmohan Singh's mortal remains have been taken from AIIMS to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg where it has been displayed for the public to pay their last respects. His last rites will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, with full state honours.
PM Modi said 'Manmohan Singh made extensive efforts to improve people's lives, India mourns him today'
Manmohan Singh Death News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of Manmohan Singh, India's ‘reforms’ man, saying the former prime minister made 'extensive efforts to improve people's lives'.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."
Cricketers wear black armband to pay their respects
Playing on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, the Indian cricket team was seen sporting black armbands to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi on Thursday, December 26.
Ex-PM's last rites to be conducted on Saturday
Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites will be conducted on Saturday, December 28. The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS and will be placed for the public to pay their last respects. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites are to be conducted with full state honours, sources have said.
7-day national mourning to be declared
The Central government may announce a 7-day national mourning on the passing of the former Prime Minister and architect of Indian economic reforms, Dr Manmohan Singh. According to sources, national mourning of seven days is to be declared. The Cabinet is to meet at 11 am to offer condolences.
Uday Kotak says 'may his wisdom guide India to remember…', read his tweet here
Manmohan Singh Death News LIVE: Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank has extended his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In a post on X, Uday Kotak writes may Manmohan Singh's wisdom be a guide for India to not forget the lessons of history.
“Dr. Manmohan Singh initiated India’s reform journey with his budget in July 1991. He opened up the financial sector, trade and investment. He built an excellent team and navigated many a crisis. May his sagacity be a guide for India not to forget the lessons of history," Uday Kotak said.
Manmohan Singh passes away, govt to declare 7-day national mourning
Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister and architect of India's economic reforms, died on December 26 at the age of 92. Manmohan Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at AIIMS in Delhi. He was rushed to AIIMS when he lost consciousness at his home. His last rites will be performed on Saturday, December 28. According to sources, national mourning of seven days is to be declared. Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after Manmohan Singh's demise.