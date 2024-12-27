Manmohan Singh News LIVE: Former PM's last rites to be held on Saturday, Kerala to fly Tricolour at half mast

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST

Manmohan Singh News LIVE: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 26, at the age of 92. PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others have extended their condolences; stay tuned for Manmohan Singh News LIVE Updates