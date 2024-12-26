Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the emergency dept of AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. He is currently in critical condition, stated reports.

The reason for his hospitalisation is not yet known, reported PTI. Manmohan Singh is currently 92-years-old.

Rajasthan ex-CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed his concern for Manmohan Singh. “Deeply concerned about the health of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health,” Gehlot wrote on X.

Manmohan Singh's health Manmohan Singh has not been keeping well since the beginning of 2024, and has been away from public appearances. The former PM's last public appearance was in 2024 January, at the book launch of his daughter at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi.

In one of the Parliament Sessions in August 2023, Manmohan Singh was hailed for attending the session on wheelchair despite his ill health.

Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha on April 3, 2024. Singh, the only Sikh prime minister of India was sworn into the Rajya Sabha in 1999. This was four months after he was appointed as the Finance Minister by PV Narasimha Rao.

Following Manmohan Singh's retirement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned an emotional letter stating that the former PM's retirement marked the "end of an era".

Manmohan Singh entered politics in 1991 Manmohan Singh made his debut into politics when he joined the Congress Party. During his term, the former PM had introduced a series of bold economic reforms aimed at reviving and liberalising India's economy, earning him the title of the architect of India's economic liberalisation.

During his maiden speech as Finance Minister in Parliament on July 24, 1991, Singh famously quoted the French writer and politician Victor Hugo, declaring, “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”