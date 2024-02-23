Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, dies at 86

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi, dies at 86
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi died at a Mumbai hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the ICU on Wednesday and passed away at the age of 86.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away today, Friday, February 23, at the age of 86. The former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 21 and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said, as reported by PTI. Last year in May, the Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same Hinduja Hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage.