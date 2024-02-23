Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, dies at 86

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away today, Friday, February 23, at the age of 86. The former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 21 and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said, as reported by PTI . Last year in May, the Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same Hinduja Hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Family sources told ANI that the funeral will be held later in the day at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honours.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, his son Unmesh said, “He had been admitted to the ICU and was under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday. He had prolonged age-related health issues. We will be performing last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium and before this, the mortal remains will be brought to our house in Matunga."

The hospital had earlier issued a statement on Joshi being in the ICU. "Mr Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill. He is currently in the ICU under close observation and receiving the best medical care and treatment."

Manohar Joshi's political career

Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was also a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012, and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.

(More details awaited)

