Manoj Bajpayee on perseverance, family, and following his passion

In an engaging and heartfelt conversation, Bollywood’s celebrated actor, Manoj Bajpayee, opened up about his inspiring journey with entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal. Bajpayee, a guest on the series premiere of HT’s new series, The Impossible Show, shared personal stories from his childhood, highlighting the trials, triumphs, and the unbreakable support of family that shaped his life. Bajpayee’s reflections reveal a deeply human story of persistence and passion, proving that even the humblest of beginnings can lead to extraordinary success.

“I Was Just a Dreamer in a Small Village” Bajpayee’s roots are in Belwa, a small village in Bihar. He remembers his childhood as a time marked by simplicity but with dreams too big to contain. He recalls, “Growing up in a village teaches you humility and resilience. We had so little, yet I had dreams so big that even I didn’t understand them fully back then.”

This dreamer mentality would propel him toward a career in acting, a path often met with resistance and skepticism. In his early years, he faced countless rejections, but those struggles, he believes, only strengthened his resolve. “Every rejection has shaped who I am, and each setback only made me more determined,” he shared, his voice reflecting a sense of pride in the journey he had to undertake.

The Role of Family Support Despite the difficult road, Bajpayee credits much of his resilience to his family’s unwavering support. Their belief in him became a source of strength, especially when he moved to Delhi, where he initially struggled to find his footing. “My family’s support has been my backbone,” he said. “They couldn’t offer much in terms of resources, but their belief in me was more valuable than anything else. It grounded me, kept me focused.”

He believes family provides an irreplaceable foundation that inspires an individual to keep pushing forward despite the odds. “I may have been alone in a big city, but I knew I was never truly alone because my family was always with me in spirit,” he adds, a slight smile breaking through.

Finding Inspiration in Theater and Mentorship When asked about his early inspirations, Bajpayee reflects on how theatre became a transformative force. He recalls finding solace and purpose in theatre workshops that reignited his passion for acting. “It was the theatre that saved me,” he said. “The people I met there believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself. They were mentors, guiding me through my darkest times.”

For Bajpayee, theatre wasn’t just a stepping stone; it was a place where he developed lifelong skills and relationships. He emphasised the importance of community, urging young actors to seek out mentors and supportive peers. “Surround yourself with people who uplift you, who challenge you to grow,” he advises. “In this industry, you need that kind of network.”

From Humble Beginnings to Big Screen Success Despite his struggles, Bajpayee’s journey to success is a testament to his resilience. He shared anecdotes from his early days in Delhi, where he faced challenging living conditions but found ways to persevere. He described those early days with humour and nostalgia: “We had so little, but we had each other and our dreams. That was enough.”

Discussing his career, he also shared the importance of stepping out of comfort zones. “Sometimes, growth requires you to leave behind everything you know,” he said. “Moving to a new city, facing new struggles—it all helped me grow as an individual.”

His big break came after years of dedication, but Bajpayee reminds us that success in the industry is never guaranteed. Even when he started landing roles, the challenges didn’t end. He recalled the industry’s sometimes harsh emphasis on appearance, initially hindering his recognition as an actor. “It took time for people to look past the surface and recognise my talent,” he revealed.

Food, Family, and the Joy of Simple Moments Toward the end of the conversation, Bajpayee shared his love for cooking and how food has become a way to connect with family. “Cooking for my family brings me joy,” he said warmly. “I may be known as an actor, but at home, I’m just the son who makes biryani.”

Food is more than sustenance for Bajpayee; it’s a means of connection, a reminder of his roots, and a way to share love with his family. He and Ritesh bonded over their favourite dishes, with Bajpayee sharing his hidden talent for cooking. “If I weren’t an actor, I might’ve been a chef,” he joked, laughter lighting up his face.

Advice for Aspiring Artists For those who dream of a similar path, Bajpayee advises patience and unwavering belief in oneself. “This industry will test you, but remember why you started in the first place,” he said passionately. “Every rejection, every setback, it’s all part of the journey. Trust yourself, keep pushing, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

This conversation offers a rare glimpse into the life of an actor who built his career on the foundations of humility, resilience, and authenticity. Bajpayee’s journey reminds us all that success isn’t about where you come from; it’s about where you’re willing to go and how hard you’re willing to work to get there.

Bajpayee’s story is one of dreams realised against all odds, a narrative that will continue to inspire countless others to pursue their passions with unrelenting determination.