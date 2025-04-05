Manoj Kumar receives befitting ‘tricolour’ farewell: Padma Shri awardee laid to rest with full state honours | Watch

Legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87 on April 4, received full state honours during his final rites. The mortal remains of ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ director was taken for final rites today, April 5, 2025.
The legendary Padma Shri awardee,whose legacy extends far beyond his cinematic achievements, received a grand tribute. The "Bharat Kumar" of Indian cinema, known for his patriotic roles, was draped in the tricolour national flag.
The last rites ceremony took place at his Mumbai residence. Family members and close friends gathered at his residence to bid farewell to the celebrated icon of Indian cinema.
The ambulance in which Manoj Kumar's mortal reams were escorted was adorned with garlands and flowers in the tricolour - symbolising his notable contributions to the Indian film industry. Family members who attended the state honours of the late legendary actor included Manoj Kumar's wife, among others. Padma Shri awardee and President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, Dr Jitender Singh Shunty, was also spotted at the funeral ceremony.
Dr Shunty said, “The message he gave through his movies, whether it was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, Shaheed-e-Azam, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, or Shor, no one in this world can forget his movies. Such people don't die. They are immortal because their songs and their thoughts will live on. I have been a fan of him since childhood,” ANI reported.
Manoj Kumar is a celebrated figure on Indian film industry, whose timeless classics centred on patriotism, integrity, and national unity, resonated deeply with audiences across generations. His works continue to inspire filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles even today.
Manoj Kumar marked his directorial debut with ‘Upkar’ which was honoured with the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Several of his other films were critically acclaimed and emerged as commercially successful stories, such as 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' (1974), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965).
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.