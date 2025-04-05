Manoj Kumar receives befitting ‘tricolour’ farewell: Padma Shri awardee laid to rest with full state honours | Watch

Manoj Kumar's mortal remains were taken for his final rites today, April 5, with full state honours. The legendary Padma Shri awardee draped in ‘tricolour,’ received a grand tribute.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Apr 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Manoj Kumar’s family members and close friends gathered at his Mumbai residence to bid their final goodbyes. (Screengrab @viralbhyani)

Legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87 on April 4, received full state honours during his final rites. The mortal remains of ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ director was taken for final rites today, April 5, 2025.

Advertisement

The legendary Padma Shri awardee,whose legacy extends far beyond his cinematic achievements, received a grand tribute. The "Bharat Kumar" of Indian cinema, known for his patriotic roles, was draped in the tricolour national flag.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude to Manoj Kumar for ’shaping his fathers journey’

Watch video here:

The last rites ceremony took place at his Mumbai residence. Family members and close friends gathered at his residence to bid farewell to the celebrated icon of Indian cinema.

Advertisement
Also Read | PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Manoj Kumar

The ambulance in which Manoj Kumar's mortal reams were escorted was adorned with garlands and flowers in the tricolour - symbolising his notable contributions to the Indian film industry. Family members who attended the state honours of the late legendary actor included Manoj Kumar's wife, among others. Padma Shri awardee and President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, Dr Jitender Singh Shunty, was also spotted at the funeral ceremony.

Also Read | When Manoj Kumar filed lawsuit against Shah Rukh Khan over Om Shanti Om scene

‘Fan of Manoj Kumar since childhood,’ recalls Padma Shri awardee

Dr Shunty said, “The message he gave through his movies, whether it was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, Shaheed-e-Azam, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, or Shor, no one in this world can forget his movies. Such people don't die. They are immortal because their songs and their thoughts will live on. I have been a fan of him since childhood,” ANI reported.

Advertisement

Manoj Kumar is a celebrated figure on Indian film industry, whose timeless classics centred on patriotism, integrity, and national unity, resonated deeply with audiences across generations. His works continue to inspire filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles even today.

Manoj Kumar marked his directorial debut with ‘Upkar’ which was honoured with the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Several of his other films were critically acclaimed and emerged as commercially successful stories, such as 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' (1974), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965).

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsManoj Kumar receives befitting ‘tricolour’ farewell: Padma Shri awardee laid to rest with full state honours | Watch
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App