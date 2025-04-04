Manoj Kumar to be cremated on April 5: When and where will Bollywood bid adieu to icon of ‘Patriotic Cinema’

Legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87. As the Indian film industry mourns the loss of an icon and marks the end of an era, his family is preparing for the last rites that will be performed on April 5, 2025.

Manoj Kumar last rites time and venue The cremation ceremony of Manoj Kumar, also known as "Bharat Kumar," will take place in Mumbai, ANI reported. Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed on April 5, Saturday, at 11:00 am. The last rites ceremony will take place at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Manoj Kumar, known for portraying patriotic characters, breathed his last at 4:03 AM on April 4, 2025. The Bollywood icon who delivered several timeless classics died while undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. According to the medical certificate issued by the hospital, Manoj Kumar died due to chronic heart-related complications while the secondary cause of death was decompensated liver cirrhosis.

Kunal Goswami acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolences over his father's death while speaking to the media and said, "I thank PM Narendra Modi for his tweet... Be it Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, or Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, these movies are still relevant today. The issues he raised are still relevant today whether in the Parliament or in the society," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar's cousin Manish R Goswami described the talented filmmaker as "a true countryman, a true Indian" who made most of his films about the country. According to Manish R Goswami, PM Modi and Manoj Kumar's relationship dates back to 2015 Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony.