Manosphere influencers who once backed Trump now distance themselves amid backlash over immigration policies

The online personalities who once helped rally young male voters behind Donald Trump are now beginning to back away from the president they once championed.

MAGA influencers are now distancing from Trump Nine months into his administration’s new term, prominent figures in the manosphere — a loose network of male-centric podcasters, comedians and streamers — are expressing regret and frustration with the government’s hard-line agenda and its use of their platforms for political gain.

Among them is Adin Ross, the controversial streamer who previously fawned over Trump during an interview at Mar-a-Lago in August 2024. The two men exchanged compliments, mocked the mainstream press, and Ross even presented Trump with lavish gifts — including a custom Tesla Cybertruck and a Rolex watch. Today, however, Ross says he’s had enough of politics.

“I really really wish I never got into politics,” Ross told his viewers recently. “I just don’t think I’ll ever care enough again for another politician.”

He is not alone. Podcasters such as Theo Von, Joe Rogan, and Andrew Schultz — who provided Trump with friendly, uncritical platforms during the campaign — are now distancing themselves from his leadership and rhetoric.

Von, who once attended Trump’s inauguration, expressed anger after the Department of Homeland Security used a clip from his podcast in a government video promoting deportations.

“My father immigrated here from Nicaragua. One of my prized possessions is his immigration papers... This was just fucked up,” Von said.

In a post that was later deleted, he told DHS to remove the video and “send a check.”

The turning point for many came as the administration’s immigration enforcement grew more aggressive. Joe Rogan publicly criticised the mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison, where many are reportedly held without due process.

“The cause is let’s get the gang members out, everybody agrees,” Rogan said. “But let’s not let innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs.”